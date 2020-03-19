Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 418.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,746 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 42,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 871,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,369,000 after buying an additional 118,675 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after buying an additional 252,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 139,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of SYF opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

