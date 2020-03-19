Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 13,607.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 759,442 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,275,000 after purchasing an additional 254,288 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,071,000 after acquiring an additional 239,798 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 754,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after acquiring an additional 178,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 120,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $44,487.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $107,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,766 shares of company stock worth $2,916,840. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.70. Guardant Health Inc has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.81.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

