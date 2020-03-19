Barclays PLC Purchases 238,574 Shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) by 931.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,574 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ideanomics were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ideanomics by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 163,296 shares in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.69. Ideanomics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.