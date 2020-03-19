5,558 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,558 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $174.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

