Beck Capital Management LLC Invests $267,000 in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 905,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $170,234,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 41,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,035,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $946,080,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.04.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $148.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $139.80 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

