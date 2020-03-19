Barclays PLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of American Renal Associates worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 68.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 347.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARA opened at $7.58 on Thursday. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $206.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Renal Associates in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. American Renal Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

