Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Adesto Technologies worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Adesto Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Adesto Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adesto Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.74.

Shares of IOTS opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $260.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.23 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. Adesto Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

Adesto Technologies Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

