Barclays PLC Buys 4,604 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 100.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,173 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Parke Bancorp worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 255,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 17.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKBK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,376,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $331,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

