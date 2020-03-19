Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,684 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $55,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 77,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Nordstrom by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,330,978.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,720,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,759,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,551 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,647 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

NYSE:JWN opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

