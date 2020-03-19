Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $80,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NIO by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,585,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 416,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 350.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 704,684 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 393.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $6.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.20.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). NIO had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

