Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 65,000 Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) by 270.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Palatin Technologies were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 47.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 24,907 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 581,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,460,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 246,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 783,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 259,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies from $7.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palatin Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

