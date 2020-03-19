Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 8,800 Shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Roth Capital lowered Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

In related news, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 9,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $40,566.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,746.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 14,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $72,524.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,518 shares of company stock worth $406,492 in the last 90 days. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.10 million and a P/E ratio of 36.64. Rimini Street Inc has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

