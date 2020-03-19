Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $72,000 Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $18,390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,107,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 23,290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,011,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $391,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $237,965. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.16. FS KKR Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

