Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOSL opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

