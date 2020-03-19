Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 35.3% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,598,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,784 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,215,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FPH stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.38 million, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. Five Point Holdings LLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.
In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 1,134,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $4,345,709.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.
About Five Point
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.
