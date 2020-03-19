Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 35.3% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,598,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,784 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,215,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPH stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.38 million, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. Five Point Holdings LLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Five Point had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Five Point Holdings LLC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 1,134,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $4,345,709.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

