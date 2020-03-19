13,700 Shares in WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of WhiteHorse Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Resource America Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 295,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 33,104 shares during the period. 20.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHF. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 45.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.42%.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director G Stacy Smith bought 3,700 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,245.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,245. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bolduc bought 37,600 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $498,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 157,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,184.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 168,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,775. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

