Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 6,100 Shares of VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of VOXX International worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 38.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 11.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 286,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 239,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 345.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. VOXX International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.