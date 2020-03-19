28,175 Shares in Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 223,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporacion America Airports stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Corporacion America Airports SA has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAAP. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Corporacion America Airports from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

