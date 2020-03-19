Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,925 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Shares of RECN stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.28. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $17.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $25,423.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,817.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.