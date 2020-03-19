Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBGI. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.24. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

