22,302 Shares in Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Montage Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montage Resources by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montage Resources by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 43,408 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Montage Resources by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the 4th quarter worth $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MR stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.86. Montage Resources Corp has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $174.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.99 million. Montage Resources had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Montage Resources Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

