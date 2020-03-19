Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 3,200 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 92,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,831,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,304 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 95,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.81.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

