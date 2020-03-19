Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 50,500 Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 834.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,136,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,293,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,785 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 11,216,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 418,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 522,755 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 29,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCO. ValuEngine lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.97. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $745.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

