Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 98.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.

PCYO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $2,756,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $269,390.00. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

