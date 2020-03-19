Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $198,000 Investment in SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,275 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of SeaChange International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEAC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SeaChange International by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 248,643 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SeaChange International by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 50,109 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in SeaChange International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 349,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 31,217 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the third quarter worth $74,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEAC shares. Lake Street Capital raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of SEAC opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. SeaChange International has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.