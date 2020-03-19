Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,700 Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

ODC stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.57. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

