Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PZN. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pzena Investment Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

NYSE:PZN opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $342.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.25. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.61%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

