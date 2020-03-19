Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $79,000 Position in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TWI opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. Titan International Inc has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $102.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.27.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.09 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan International Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Titan International’s payout ratio is currently -2.63%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Cowger bought 42,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $70,126.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

