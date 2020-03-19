Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of KLX Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in KLX Energy Services by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 693,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 343,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,908,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in KLX Energy Services by 1,113.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 199,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 183,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $3,042,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in KLX Energy Services by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 111,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In other KLX Energy Services news, VP Gary J. Roberts purchased 217,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $274,000.86. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. G.Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Gabelli downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of KLXE opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.53.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

