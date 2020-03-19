Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) by 142.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Smart Sand worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

NASDAQ SND opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Smart Sand Inc has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SND. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Smart Sand from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND).

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.