Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 55,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

MGIC stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.75. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.