10,502 Shares in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,131,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,328,000 after buying an additional 467,512 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 136.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 78,954 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 13,984.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTES. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

GTES opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $16.61.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.00 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Ivo Jurek bought 5,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $66,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,148.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 90,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $703,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 345,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

