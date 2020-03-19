Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Alaska Communications Systems Group worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALSK opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $87.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.