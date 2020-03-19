Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $183,000 Position in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,825 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,586,000 after buying an additional 180,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 102,684 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 337,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 130,710 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 241,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Conner acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Insiders have purchased 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $403,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.