Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $176,000 in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MNR opened at $9.44 on Thursday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Thomas Otto acquired 1,922 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,961 shares of company stock valued at $38,716 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

