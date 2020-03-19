Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 26,400 EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 349.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 533,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 414,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $807,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

