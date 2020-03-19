Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 43,247 Shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,247 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of MDC Partners worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDCA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 120,932 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 175,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 136,850 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDCA opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. MDC Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.44.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.98 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky purchased 21,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $41,274.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

