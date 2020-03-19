Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,250 Shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $56.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. Potbelly Corp has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $9.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

