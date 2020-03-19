Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Five Prime Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPRX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 506.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 207,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 173,581 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,336,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 176,436 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16,764.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 83,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush cut Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPRX opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 922.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 million. Research analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

