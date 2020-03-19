5,625 Shares in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PPL by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 355,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in PPL by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 105,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,103,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,277,000 after buying an additional 281,648 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in PPL by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPL opened at $22.81 on Thursday. PPL Corp has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

