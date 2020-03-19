GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt Sells 1,000 Shares

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $160,672.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $172,992.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $178,080.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $150,944.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $48,970.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $158,048.00.

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -170.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in GrubHub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in GrubHub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,113,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in GrubHub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,548,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GrubHub by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,754,000 after buying an additional 41,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GrubHub by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on GrubHub from $42.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded GrubHub from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on GrubHub from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GrubHub from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

