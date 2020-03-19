1,850 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,285,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $103.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.81 and a 1 year high of $134.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.52.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.