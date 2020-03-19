Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $214,000 Position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 1,753.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 48,298 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 72,102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

EIGR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Gilford Securities initiated coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “average” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.74.

EIGR stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.30).

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, VP Eldon C. Mayer III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas John Dietz bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $332,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

