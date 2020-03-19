Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,025 Shares of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ACM Research by 671.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACMR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ACM Research from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $392.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ACM Research Inc has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. ACM Research had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 16.61%. Analysts forecast that ACM Research Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

