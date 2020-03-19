Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in 1st Source by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRCE. BidaskClub lowered 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of SRCE opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $53.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1st Source news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 513,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,764,549.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

