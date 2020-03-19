Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 2,630 Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth $84,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

NSSC opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $308.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.88. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 28,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $661,251.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at $596,507.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $448,544.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,577 shares of company stock worth $1,522,059. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

