Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in NuVasive by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuVasive alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.98. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.