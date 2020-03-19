Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,120 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

