Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,568,000 after buying an additional 791,273 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,131,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,417,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,453,000 after purchasing an additional 636,708 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,936,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,337,000 after purchasing an additional 179,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after buying an additional 267,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $55.93 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.816 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Desjardins lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Beck Capital Management LLC Has $259,000 Stake in SAP SE
Beck Capital Management LLC Has $259,000 Stake in SAP SE
Beck Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH
Beck Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH
Beck Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Ross Stores, Inc.
Beck Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Ross Stores, Inc.
Beck Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF
Beck Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Apple Inc.
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Apple Inc.
Beck Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Anthem Inc
Beck Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Anthem Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report