Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,568,000 after buying an additional 791,273 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,131,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,417,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,453,000 after purchasing an additional 636,708 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,936,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,337,000 after purchasing an additional 179,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after buying an additional 267,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $55.93 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.816 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Desjardins lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

