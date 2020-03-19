Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,411 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 541.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORI opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $24.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

In other news, Director Peter Mcnitt acquired 7,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Insiders bought a total of 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $256,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

